Friday, October 21, 2022 – It has been revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s win over Tottenham on Wednesday night, October 19.

Initially, it was assumed that Ronaldo had reacted furiously to being left on the bench as an unused substitute for the second time this season after United brought Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga in the 87th minute, leaving him out of the clash.

Sportsmail has exclusively revealed that the 37-year-old was told to go on by Ten Hag and refused his manager’s instructions before heading for the exit.

Ten Hag said afterward that he would ‘deal’ with the situation on Thursday, and later Ronaldo was seen driving into Carrington for showdown talks.

According to the report, the relationship between the pair is now at breaking point, with Ronaldo desperate to leave and Ten Hag happy to let him go.