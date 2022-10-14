Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Former Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame has begged President William Ruto to appoint former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Wilson Sossion to the education docket.

Commenting on his social media page on Friday, Kigame, who is also a renowned pastor and gospel artist, said Sossion, who is a former Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Member of Parliament, has vast experience on education issues and if given the opportunity, children, teachers, and parents will feel safe.

He urged Ruto to consider him as Principal Secretary in the Education docket.

“Your Excellency William Ruto please give Sossion Wilson a chance to guide our education policy. He really deserved to be CS education but now that you think differently from many of us, please give him a PS position. Our children, teachers, and parents will be safe under him,” Kigame wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST