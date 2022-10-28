Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
A leading Taxi company in Kenya providing world class taxi service with a clean and modern fleet of over 130 vehicles is looking for candidates to fill the position of Reservation Officers.
Qualifications & Experience
1. MUST have attained a mean grade of a C and above in KCSE.
2. A diploma in business related fields i.e
- Tours and Travel
- Public Relations/Customer Care
- Transport & Logistics
- Sales and marketing
3. Must be above 25 years of age
4. One year experience in a similar position preferably in a service industry.
How to Apply
If you have the above qualifications, apply to taxis.recruit@gmail.com on or before 3rd November 2022.
