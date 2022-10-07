Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Research and Innovations Officer

The Automobile Association of Kenya (AAK) is the largest motoring organization in Kenya with affiliation to FIA. For over 102 years AA has played a major role in defining the Automobile industry in Kenya. Our ultimate goal is to provide a favorable work environment for talent development and innovation.

We are currently seeking to fill the position of Research and Innovations Officer and to help guide AA Kenya Training Institute into the future. Our ideal candidate should be wholly committed to the discovery and development of innovative solutions to meet the needs of our clients and unlock business opportunities.





Job Summary

The purpose of this role is to guide the business through Research, product innovation, and reviewing technical training programs efficiently to meet various client needs. The position holder shall Conduct market research (analyze competition, the efficiency of sales strategies) and approach targeted business clients actively and source new leads to ensure business growth.





Key performance areas

1. Business research and innovation

2. Business development

3. Technical Training

4. Customer experience

5. Performance Management





Minimum job requirements:

For appointment to this position, one must possess:

• Bachelor’s degree in Automotive/mechanical Engineering or related field.

• Knowledge of automotive industry technologies, vehicle repairs and maintenance.

• Experience in an automotive or transport industry will be an added advantage.

• A valid driver’s license.

• Solid knowledge of Training.

• Familiarity with analytical, productivity, and reporting tools.

• Relevant experience in training for at least 3 years.





Skills and Competencies

• Good communication, negotiating and analytical skills.

• Skilled in market research and direct sales team management.

• Excellent people skills, Build, enhance and sustain performance of others.

• Excellent Analytical Skills

• Excellent negotiation skills

Excellent presentation and communication skills





How to Apply

To apply, please forward your CV to jobs@aakenya.co.ke by the 15th October 2022. Please indicate the job title as your subject line or deliver hard copies to any of our branches near you