AIC Kijabe Hospital

Research Assistant

(1 Year Contract)

AIC Kijabe hospital provides Compassionate and Excellent health care at affordable rates.

As a provider of compassionate and quality health care services, we recognize that a team of people with great character, compassion and excellent skills are our valuable resource.

If your goals align to these tenets, we invite you to journey with us in serving God in the healthcare provision.

Reporting to the Head of Research Department, the holder of the position will glorify God by assisting the Research Department team in hospital wide research.

Applicants Qualifications, Experience, Competencies and Attributes

Minimum accredited Nursing Diploma and registered with the Nursing Council of Kenya or

Diploma in Clinical Medicine and registered with the Clinical Officer Council

Diploma in Clinical Medicine and registered with the Clinical Officer Council Minimum two (2) years experience

Valid practicing license

Must have effective presentation skills, both theoretical and practical

Interested in a career in research, with a desire to develop proficiency

Critical thinker, motivated, self-directed, able to function unsupervised

Excellent communication skills

Proficient in the use of computers

Have training and certification in human subject’s protection and good clinical practice (GCP)

Demonstrate the ability to function as a team player within a multi-cultural work environment

Should have effective people management and conflict resolution skills

Must be aligned to the mission and vision of AIC Kijabe hospital

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the criteria above, please send us your application letter and CV to recruit@kijabehospital.org indicating the title of the job as the subject matter, on or before 3rd November 2022.

After sending the email, you will receive an auto reply that will prompt you to fill in an application form. Kindly select the external link. If you do not receive the auto reply, please check your spam/junk mail.

Please note due to the high volume of applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.