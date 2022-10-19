Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – A Nairobi court has accepted a request by city tycoon, Jimnah Mbaru, seeking to stop media from covering a child support case filed against him by a 24-year-old lady.

Mbaru had applied for the media to be gagged from covering the case during the proceedings.

Milimani Children’s Court Principal Magistrate Jackie Kibosia considered Mbaru’s request and directed journalists who were following the proceeding virtually to log out.

The lady’s lawyer Lempaa Soyinka had opposed the application, saying the court should take notice that young mothers are disappearing when they sue influential people for child maintenance.

He said the security of the child is tied to the security of the mother and that can only be realized when the matter remained in the public.

The lady moved to court after the renowned businessman refused to provide for their 4-year-old son.

She is demanding monthly child support of Ksh 320,000.

She also wants Mbaru to pay Ksh 600,000 yearly for their son’s education in an international school.

They sired the kid in 2018 after dating Mbaru for a year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.