Sunday, October 16, 2022 – Controversial self-proclaimed Prophet David Owuor has predicted the end of the world as we know it.

Speaking during an interview with Jesus is Lord Radio, the Repentance and Holiness Ministry founder prophesied a deadly nuclear war that is set to hit the world pretty soon.

“Blessed people, this past night, the Lord asked to step forward and strike the earth with the unbearable judgment of God against sin and the Lord said that because this generation has been largely hitless that when He sent us to prepare for the glorious coming of the Messiah until now there hasn’t been a global repentance.”

“And when I stepped forward and lifted my left prophetic finger towards heaven, the Lord struck the earth very severely.”

“This would make COVID-19 look like nothing. When I struck the earth as commanded by the Lord, there was a nuclear war that broke out in the world. A nuclear war is coming to the earth and I have seen it already. And the Lord took me to Europe and people were trying to flee, they were told to escape,” Prophet Owuor narrated the vision he had.

The Mighty Prophet of God asked the world to go on its knees and ask for forgiveness from God, and maybe He might hear their prayers and avert the world from the catastrophe that is about to hit it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.