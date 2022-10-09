Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – On Saturday, renowned human rights activist, Al Amin Kimathi, caused panic on social media after he posted a distressing tweet threatening to kill his family for being disrespectful.

“I will kill my utterly disrespectful family in the next one hour unless you all intervene. Please intervene,” he posted.

It is now emerging that Kimathi made real his threats by confronting his family members in South B where they reside.

According to former Standard Media Group journalist Kenny Kaburu, an irate mob almost lynched Kimathi when he got violent and threatened to kill his own family.

Luckily, he was saved from the irate mob by a police officer.

The mob did not know that his mental health is at stake.

Kimathi’s mental health deteriorated after he stopped taking his medication.

He doesn’t want to be admitted in hospital despite his health condition.

This is what Kaburu posted.

