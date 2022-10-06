Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has apologised to President William Ruto and Kenyans over his son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s unwarranted remarks against Kenya that caused tension and uproar.

In a statement yesterday, Museveni indicated that he reached out to Ruto and confidentially expressed his regrets about his son’s unbecoming conduct.

According to Museveni, it was wrong for his son to comment on the actions in Kenya, by opining that former President Uhuru Kenyatta should have contested for the third term.

“Dear Ugandans, the brotherly people of Kenya, and all East Africans. I greet all of you. I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for the tweets sent by General Muhoozi,” he stated.

“It is not correct for Public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries,” he added.

“Very sorry, ndugu zetu Wakenya. Also sorry to the Ugandans who could have been annoyed by one of their officials meddling in the affairs of brother Kenya. I know for a fact that General Muhoozi is a passionate Pan-Africanist,” Museveni explained.

Museveni congratulated President William Ruto for winning the August 9 polls stating that Kenya conducted a peaceful election.

He added that the only available legitimate forum where such issues can be raised is the Peer Review Mechanism of the African Union or confidential interactions among Presidents or the East African Community and the African Union.

After the controversial tweets, Muhoozi Kainerugaba was dropped from his commander post and promoted to full General.

In his place, the military-appointed Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga, who previously served as commander of Operation Shujaa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

General Muhoozi had threatened to overthrow Ruto’s government and capture Nairobi in less than two weeks; remarks that set the internet on fire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.