Saturday, October 1, 2022 – President William Ruto is without a doubt a very religious man. In fact, he has made religion a pillar of his administration.

He had even gone ahead to create a church in the State House where he will be worshiping with other Christians from time to time.

Ahead of the August 9th polls, Ruto reportedly made a pact with the clergy that he will give them a full ministry with a Cabinet Secretary in charge of Christian Affairs in recognition of their immense contribution to the wellbeing of the country.

However, after the election, Ruto seems to have reneged on that promise; a move that has forced Pastors and Bishops to demand for what rightfully belongs to them.

In a statement yesterday, the clerics implored President William Ruto to honour the agreement on creating a docket of Christian Affairs in his Cabinet.

The pastors claim that Ruto had entered into a memorandum of understanding with them during the campaign period, where he promised to create the special docket.

They further demanded privileges, including exemption from taxation, while importing religious commodities and a registrar of churches.

“We had an MoU with the Kenya Kwanza government. Every cleric will earn respect in Kenya and ensure that the church and the clergy are protected,” one of the clerics from Kiambu County urged.

“We want to know the fate of the MoU that we signed with our president while he was still the deputy president concerning several aspects including registration, exemption of taxes in importing, economic empowerment and being considered as service providers in the society,” another added.

The clerics were speaking during a prayer meeting at the Oasis of Hope Church.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had on September 25 vowed to constantly remind President Ruto of the actualization of the MoU between Kenya Kwanza and the church.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.