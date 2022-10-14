Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has pleaded with President William Ruto to release Sirisia MP John Waluke who was jailed for 67 years for stealing from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

This follows the successive collapse of corruption cases against Ruto’s allies, among them Aisha Jumwa, Mithika Linturi, Ben Chumo, and Ken Tarus among others.

Speaking yesterday alongside a group of Western MPs, Salasya said that it was unfortunate that Waluke was being asked to pay a fine of over Sh1 billion.

The first-time MP said that President Ruto was the leader of all Kenyans including those who did not vote for him, asking him to release the MP.

“It is very unfortunate and more so to the judiciary. Judiciary is like you’re there to please some kind of status quo. It has never happened in the history of Kenya that nobody has ever been arrested and asked to pay a fine of Sh1 billion. This is the first time,” Salasya said.

“We only have one President and you (William Ruto) are now the president of all those who voted for you and those who never voted for you. We are coming before you as your children, please release Waluke in peace,” he added.

His remarks come after Waluke surrendered himself to the police following the High Court’s decision to uphold his 67-year jail term.

The lawmaker is accused of irregularly acquiring Sh313 million from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.