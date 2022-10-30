Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged President William Ruto’s regime to recover the lost billions during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime if they want to move forward and gain the trust of Kenyans.

In a social media post on Sunday, Ahmednasir said that failure to recover the stolen funds will cause massive looting in his regime.

“Monday is the first week of H. E Ruto’s Cabinet and I state for the record: To stop looting of public funds by his Ministers/others (I.e Governors) Ruto must recover every penny stolen by Uhuru’s Ministers/others (I.e Governor). If he doesn’t, we will see looting on an industrial scale,” Ahmednasir said.

Ahmednasir’s sentiments come after the just concluded appointment, vetting and swearing-in of the CS.

The lawyer in his previous posts had claimed that inside Uhuru’s cabinet, 4 dollar billionaires amassed their wealth through looting and cutting shady deals in their ministries.

