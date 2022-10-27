Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Amica Savings & Credit wishes to recruit a Records Management Officer.

The Officer will be based at Kirwara Branch.

Reporting to the Head of HR & Administration, the Officer will be responsible for receiving, storing, processing, and managing hard copy and digital records for the Sacco at the central archive, along with ensuring that the records are properly maintained for future use.

Key Responsibilities

Receiving, registering and maintaining records at the central archive.

Organize and arrange records in a central archive for ease of retrieval.

Oversee establishment and maintenance of branch registries.

Implement a records management program in accordance with the Sacco records management policy.

Continuously train staff on records and archives management & operations.

Manage and provide an inventory of Sacco records.

Develop and maintain physical and electronic registers of all records both at the branch level and those moved to the central archive.

Coordinate the filing, indexing, digitization and disposal of obsolete records with expired conservation periods.

Preparing disposal schedules in accordance with government regulations and Sacco policies.

Essential Requirements

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in records management, a higher national diploma in records management, and at least five years of relevant work experience.

The candidate must demonstrate a working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite and document management system (DMS).

The candidate must have excellent skills in supervision communication, problem-solving, report writing, creativity and innovativeness, and interpersonal relations.

How to Apply

If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the above criteria, please send your application and a detailed CV to careers@skillsglobal.co.ke. on or before Wednesday 9th November 2022.