Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Records Management Assistant

Job Requirements

  • Diploma in any of the following disciplines: records and archives management, records and information technology, records and information science or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • A certificate in Computer Applications;
  • Fulfill the provisions of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

OR

  • Four (4) years of relevant work experience;
  • KCSE D+ or equivalent Relevant Professional Certificate;
  • Poficiency in computer application; and
  • Fulfil the requirements of chapter 6 of the Constitution

Key Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities entail: –

  • Assisting in implementing guidelines on records management and documentation services for the Authority;
  • Ensuring compliance with applicable Government regulations and statutory requirements on records management;
  • Assisting in the classification, storage, indexing and retrieval of records;
  • Participating in appraisal of non-current records for archival or disposal;
  • Ensuring security, proper handling, integrity and confidentiality of records;
  • Assisting in reviewing the Standard Operating Procedures and their conformance to identified areas of improvement that can bring efficiencies in the Section;
  • Assisting in implementing ISO audit recommendations; and

Key Competencies and Skills

  • Report and minute writing skills
  • Communication and reporting skills
  • Interpersonal skills; and
  • Team player.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply