Records Management Assistant
Job Requirements
- Diploma in any of the following disciplines: records and archives management, records and information technology, records and information science or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- A certificate in Computer Applications;
- Fulfill the provisions of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.
OR
- Four (4) years of relevant work experience;
- KCSE D+ or equivalent Relevant Professional Certificate;
- Poficiency in computer application; and
- Fulfil the requirements of chapter 6 of the Constitution
Key Responsibilities
The duties and responsibilities entail: –
- Assisting in implementing guidelines on records management and documentation services for the Authority;
- Ensuring compliance with applicable Government regulations and statutory requirements on records management;
- Assisting in the classification, storage, indexing and retrieval of records;
- Participating in appraisal of non-current records for archival or disposal;
- Ensuring security, proper handling, integrity and confidentiality of records;
- Assisting in reviewing the Standard Operating Procedures and their conformance to identified areas of improvement that can bring efficiencies in the Section;
- Assisting in implementing ISO audit recommendations; and
Key Competencies and Skills
- Report and minute writing skills
- Communication and reporting skills
- Interpersonal skills; and
- Team player.
How to Apply
