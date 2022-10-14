Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, October 14, 2022 – Reality TV star, Ifu Ennada, has questioned the existence of God following the sad demise of her colleague in the BBNaija house, Rico Swavey.
The 29-year-old died today October 13, from injuries he sustained from a car crash.
In an emotionally laden post, Ifu Ennada wondered who is responsible for the death of good people.
See her post below
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>