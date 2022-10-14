Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Reality TV star, Ifu Ennada, has questioned the existence of God following the sad demise of her colleague in the BBNaija house, Rico Swavey.

The 29-year-old died today October 13, from injuries he sustained from a car crash.

In an emotionally laden post, Ifu Ennada wondered who is responsible for the death of good people.

See her post below