Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Karim Benzema couldn’t hide his delight as he flew back to Madrid with his partner, American model Jordan Ozuna after winning the Ballon d’Or on Monday evening, October 17.

The French striker picked up the prestigious award for the first time in his career after helping Real Madrid win LaLiga and the Champions League last season.

Benzema’s partner, who attended the ceremony in Paris’ Theatre Du Chatelet took to Instagram to celebrate the 34-year-old and shared some photos of the award and their matching Tiffany bracelets.

The American model, who used to work as a waitress in Las Vegas, posted several photos to her Instagram story after the ceremony took place.

She was seen cuddling up to Benzema on the plane as they returned home to Madrid on Monday evening. She captioned the photo ‘proud is an understatement’.

The 32-year-old rocked a burgundy dress while Benzema wore a black tuxedo over a banded collar shirt – drawing a stark resemblance to the outfit worn by Tupac Shakur at the 1996 American Music Awards.

Ozuna went on to share a photo of them both wearing matching T1 Tiffany bracelets on the plane home. She captioned the picture ‘Twinning’.

Tiffany say their T1 design represents ‘individual strength and perpetual power’. They claim the bracelet expresses ‘what lies within’.

The 18-karat gold bracelet is wrapped in diamonds and costs £30,700 a pop. Ozuna paired the T1 design with Tiffany’s metro bangle – which retails at £9,000.

The last photo Ozuna shared on her Instagram was of the Ballon d’Or, engraved with Benzema’s name. She was seen holding it while sitting next to her partner on the plane.