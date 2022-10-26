Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Real Madrid legend, Luka Modric has insisted that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last international tournament for Croatia.

The 37-year-old midfielder led his nation to the final at the 2018 World Cup and he even won the Golden Ball for the best player during the tournament in Russia.

Modric was also rewarded by winning the Ballon d’Or for his superb efforts that year for both his country and Los Blancos.

The Croatian captain has also played a key role in helping Real win both the LaLiga and Champions League last season.

The former Tottenham man has now confirmed that he will now lead his nation out for one last time next month at a major tournament in Qatar.

‘I am aware that I am of a certain age and that this is my last competition in the Croatian National team,’ Modric told Fifa+.

This comes a month after he said he was not thinking about international retirement during the Nations League clashes, in which they progressed into the final four.

‘I’m not thinking about that,’ Modric stated. ‘I haven’t made any decisions. I’m focused on the Nations League.

‘We have an opportunity to qualify for the last four, then we have the World Cup and then we will see.