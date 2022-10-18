Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Social media has erupted after a ‘Mubaba’ was captured on camera having fun with a beautiful slay queen at the Moran Lounge in Nanyuki over the weekend.

The photo was shared on the club’s Facebook page, sparking reactions among Netizens.

The seemingly loaded man was admiring the young damsel’s beauty.

A section of Netizens accused the club of intruding on clients’ privacy and wondered how his wife will react after seeing the photo.

See the photo and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.