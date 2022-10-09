Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Ray J’s fans are troubled after the singer shared a concerning post on Instagram.

The father-of-two took to Instagram to share a video of what seems like a large body of water, with a tall building on the horizon.

“If it wasn’t for my kidz I would jump off and die tonight,” he captioned the video.

Fans have taken to the comment section of the post to express concern for him.