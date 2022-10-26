Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – A lack of evidence has pushed prosecutors into dropping felonies charges against U.S. rapper Lil Durk who was linked to a 2019 shooting case in Georgia.

Durk surrendered to police in May 2019 in connection with a non-fatal shooting at The Varsity restaurant in Atlanta.

This came after the Police responded to a 911 call on February 5 of that year and found a man with a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police the wounded man had been involved in an argument with an unknown black male before the shooting. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He ultimately survived.

The rapper was originally hit with a slew of felony charges; aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and more.

Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis who recently filed paperwork with the court declining to move forward with the case against Durk because of “prosecutorial discretion,” declined to elaborate beyond that.

Willis noted that while there was probable cause to initially arrest Durk, she decided not to move forward with the case after a thorough review of the facts.

Speaking to TMZ, Durk’s attorney, Manny Arora said Willis simply didn’t have enough evidence to prove her case against the rapper.

Insisting that Durk never committed a crime that day despite his presence at the scene, Arora added it was a “shame” it took 3 years to finally drop the charges, but he’s not surprised since he believes prosecutors often drag out cases to save face.