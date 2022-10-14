Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Kanye West’s new girlfriend, model, Juliana Nalu has landed a campaign with a swimwear brand.

The stunning Brazilian-born beauty appeared to confirm their romance while on a movie date in LA on Monday, October 10 after a string of outings together.

The 24-year-old was pictured in a variety of tiny bikinis for the Australian brand’s summer 2023 campaign, FAE.

Juliana showed off her incredible figure, including her toned abs and pert derriere in the racy swimsuits. She showcased her incredible figure in high-cut bikini cheeky thong bottoms, paired with a coordinating strapless top as she posed on a deck besides a body of water.

The model also donned a black bikini as well as a gingham number, adding a green mini skirt.

Kanye West, 45, has been seen on multiple occasions with model Juliana. The rapper and the model were seen checking into a hotel together in Beverly Hills on Thursday and grabbing dinner on Saturday night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The duo were seen heading inside a clothing warehouse together as well.

On Monday they went to the movies together, with Juliana holding onto Kanye’s arm as they left.