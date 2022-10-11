Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – The crowd which turned up for a festival in Adelanto California, United States, got super stoned as one of the acts swapped out a simple fog machine for weed smoke.

Rapper Chucky Chuck who gave his fans an experience they’ll never forget, shared a video from the event with the caption “F*** a fog machine.”

TMZ reported that he worked with 2 custom cannabis creation companies to make the impossible possible. They built what looks like a leaf blower attached to a big pipe with a bunch of weed inside.

It was however seemed like the audience which inhaled it, loved every second of it.

Watch a video from the scene below