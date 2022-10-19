Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – American rapper and actor, Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after his April conviction on multiple counts of rape.

The 27-year-old was arrested in 2018 on multiple counts of rape that dated from 2013 to 2018.

He was convicted in April by a Van Nuys jury of, ‘three counts of forcible rape, two counts each of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and rape of an intoxicated victim and one count of assault with intent to commit oral copulation involving crimes between 2013 and 2018,’ according to NBC 4.

The charges involve three teenagers and four other young women, with Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino ordering Walker to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace also revealed that she believes the defendant is, ‘truly a predator.’

The rapper was also acquitted of two counts of ‘forcible rape and one count of forcible digital penetration’ involving three other alleged victims.

Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi told the jury during her March opening statement that none of the victims knew each other.

‘(The) single thing that unites all of these women is the defendant Kaalan Walker,’ she said, adding, ‘You’re going to see a dark side of him.’

He allegedly promised the victims that he would introduce them to someone famous to further their career, before assaulting them.

‘When they said ‘Stop,’ he didn’t care,” Fardghassemi said, though Walker’s attorney, Andrew Flier, said he was innocent and, ‘portrayed as a monster.’

‘They’re going to lie to you because they know that they fell for his B.S.’ adding the victims were seeking, ‘revenge.’

‘The pattern of Mr. Walker is to make false promises, and they bought it… Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions,” Flier said.

‘He didn’t force them… It’s pay-back to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen,’ he said, adding his client has lived, ‘a living nightmare’ and his career is now ruined.

Walker played William McGee in the 2017 film Kings alongside Halle Berry and Daniel Craig, and was featured in two episodes of the 2018 BET series In Contempt, and also played JuJu in the 2018 film SuperFly.