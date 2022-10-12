Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – American rapper, 50 Cent’s eldest son Marquise Jackson is offering to pay his estranged father $6,700 in exchange for 24 hours of quality time.
Marquise posted a picture on Instagram Monday October 10, where he’s sitting next to the word “entitled” spelled out in $100 bills. “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” he wrote.
Marquise’s remark about people thinking “$6,700 is sooo much money” is in response to the backlash he received for arguing that $6,700 per month in child support wasn’t enough.
50 Cent and his son Marquise have been estranged for several years.
