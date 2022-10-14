Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – A rape suspect fighting extradition to the US has claimed he’s a victim of mistaken identity and has never even visited the States.

The 35-year-old, who the court claimed is fugitive Nicholas Rossi, is fighting an extradition request by authorities who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the U.S. and attacked women elsewhere in the country. He was denied bail on Thursday, October 13.

The man, who says his name is Arthur Knight, insists he has never been to America.

He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in the United Kingdom by video link on Thursday October 13, but the court was told his bids to be released on bail until the full hearing on November 7 were denied.

Advocate depute Paul Harvey told the court the defendant’s request had been refused before Thursday’s hearing.

Sheriff Kenneth Maciver said: ‘Bail has been refused in the Sheriff Appeal Court and he will be in custody for these proceedings.’

For much of the 11-minute hearing, the alleged fugitive tried to get the attention of the court by holding his hand in the air.

In an attempt to speak to Sheriff Maciver at the end, he said ‘my lord I have’, but court staff cut off the live feed from HMP Edinburgh before he could complete his sentence.

At a previous hearing, the court was told the man has had pictures taken of his tattoos in a bid to prove his real identity.

David Kinloch, the 35-year-old’s lawyer, told Sheriff Maciver on Thursday that while his client underwent examination the defence team is still awaiting results and has not yet seen the report.

He also said progress has been made in getting access to his client’s medical records.

The court was told a full hearing will take place on November 7.