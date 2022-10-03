Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has caused a commotion in political circles.

This is after she hinted at going for the presidency in 2027, something that may not sit well with other Azimio leaders, among them Raila and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Speaking during the official opening of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom’s offices in Nairobi, Karua disclosed that she has unfinished business in the political arena.

She noted that she will not complain that she did not make it to office as Kenya’s deputy president but will launch an effort to go for the top seat.

“I will not lament that I didn’t occupy the space that I wanted. I still have unfinished business. Why not go for the actual office,” Karua said.

The former Gichugu MP asked Kenyans to expect a huge political declaration from her shortly, but for now, she said they will keep putting President William Ruto’s government into the task as it delivers its mandate to the electorate.

She also said they will jealously fight to safeguard what they painfully fought for.

Friedrich Naumann is a political foundation domiciled in Germany that operated in Kenya over 30 years ago, before the late Daniel Moi’s regime forced it to close its Kenyan office.

The foundation’s main agenda is to promote freedom, democracy, and economic development and to defend human rights.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.