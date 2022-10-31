Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – It appears that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s declaration that he may run for the presidency come 2027 has totally disoriented President William Ruto and his government.

Barely a day after making the announcement, Ruto’s allies are all over Raila, discrediting him and trying to tarnish his name.

Speaking during a church service in Murang’a County, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua told Raila to forget about joining the current government, let alone forming his own in 2027.

This is after Raila claimed that Ruto was forcing him and the Azimio leaders to join his government to shore up his numbers.

According to Gachagua, they are not interested in Raila and that the old man should just stick to his lane.

“On Saturday, I saw the old man we defeated saying he will not be coerced or intimidated to join our government. Old man listen, you have no business within our government. We don’t need you and we are not looking for you. We have no time,” the DP took a swipe at the former Prime Minister.

Addressing the congregation, Gachagua claimed that Raila rocked the former government from within after joining the then President Uhuru Kenyatta through the handshake and should not be allowed anywhere near the government.

“The last time he joined Uhuru Kenyatta’s government everything went wrong? Would you really like him in our government? Stop saying that people can force you to come to this government. Forget about being forced or coerced, we are not interested because we are busy. We have a focused president and we don’t need your help at all.

The DP also stated that the current government is fully equipped with able people to drive the hustler agenda and that the Azimio leader should focus on his opposition role.

“We have Alice Wahome to help the president, Ndindi Nyoro and Prof Ndung’u. I am also present to help too. What other help should we need from you? Just play your oversight role while out there. Correct us when we are wrong, that is your work,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.