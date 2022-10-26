Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dropped a bombshell on yet another scandal in the Kenya Kwanza government.

In a statement yesterday, Raila claimed that individuals in the government are raising money through unscrupulous means to pay back foreign powers who supported President William Ruto’s State House bid.

He alleged that the money was sourced from drought mitigation measures rolled out by the government.

Raila, who initially claimed that foreign powers opposed his candidature, opined that Kenyans grappling with drought and hunger would be the most affected by the scheme.

“They will be making a killing to pay back their foreign backers and align with those corporations for the future,” he stated.

However, he did not name the individuals and foreign countries benefitting from the scheme.

Further, the Azimio leader accused Ruto of already campaigning for his 2027 presidential bid rather than addressing the drought situation in the country.

He termed the interventions laid out by the government as political survival tactics. Raila called for more serious interventions to address the disaster that has affected more than 20 counties.

At the same time, Raila demanded an explanation from the government over its decision to reintroduce Genetically Modified Organisms crops (GMOs) which he stated were a health hazard to the country.

He demanded to know the government’s rationale behind lifting the ban that was imposed by the late president, Mwai Kibaki.

“GMOs are banned in many scientifically advanced economies like France, Germany, Austria, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, and Luxembourg.

“Bulgaria, Poland, Denmark, Malta, Slovenia, Italy, and Croatia. Why Kenya?

“We believe that introducing them into Kenya in the current state of international uncertainty is to use Kenyans as guinea pigs, which we shall not allow. Even the poor and the hungry ought to have their rights and dignity protected,” Raila stated.

