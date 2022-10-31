Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Ever since returning quietly from India last week, Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has made his presence known.

Over the weekend, Raila threatened to instruct his supporters to stop paying taxes to President William Ruto’s Government if his strongholds and other parts of the country will not experience development.

While taking a jibe at the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration, Raila observed that development projects should be equally distributed across the country, warning that should Ruto sideline Azimio counties in terms of development, there would be serious consequences.

He also wants governors from the Azimio counties not to be intimidated by the state, saying that the constitution protects them in undertaking their mandate.

“The national government has the responsibility to carry out certain development projects in all these areas; otherwise, we shall tell our people to stop paying taxes. Therefore, we don’t have to go to beg the national government for us to get any development,” said Raila.

Raila was speaking during the burial of Mzee Peter Akoth, a member of the Luo Council of Elders.

This comes even as Ruto is concerned by the low revenue KRA is collecting from taxing people, saying everyone, including Mama Mbogas and Boda Bodas, who is above 18 years must pay tax.

The President has already instructed KRA to make sure they collect not less than 3 trillion shillings from hustlers by the end of the year.

