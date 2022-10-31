Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has sensationally claimed that he won the August 9th General Election but his victory was stolen by IEBC in favor of President William Ruto.

Speaking in Kisumu over the weekend, Raila sensationally claimed the Kikuyu Nation voted for him in large numbers in the August 9th election despite official results from IEBC indicating otherwise

According to the former Prime Minister, the notion that the Mt Kenya region voted overwhelmingly for Ruto was part of a systematic rigging scheme targeting his votes.

Odinga claimed that an audit on the election would leave an egg in the face of Ruto and the UDA Party that he accused of propagating the claims that he is unpopular to facilitate the rigging of his votes.

“The Kikuyu Nation stood firm with us. There has been propaganda being peddled by the UDA Party that I was unpopular in Mt. Kenya. The Truth will come out and they will regret it. They will be ashamed. I know the kind of work we did there. I know what I am saying,” Odinga remarked.

The ODM Leader further indicated that the parliamentary candidates that were allied to him were targeted in the alleged rigging scheme.

“The likes of Jeremiah Kioni paid the ultimate price for standing with us. They did not lose their seats. We know what happened to their votes,” Odinga added.

Kioni who was among the leaders who accompanied the ODM leader to the burial of Luo Elder Mzee Nyangaga Akoth, affirmed Odinga’s sentiments adding that the IEBC was complicit in the alleged scheme to deny them victory.

Kioni vowed to stand with Baba until he ascends to the presidency, hinting at yet another attempt in 2027 after five unsuccessful bids.

“We were not rigged, our votes together with those of Raila were literally stolen. We know that IEBC helped in the stealing but we will stand with Baba until we reach where we want to go,” said Kioni.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.