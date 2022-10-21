Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua on Thursday, October 20, celebrated the country’s freedom fighters as the nation marked Mashujaa Day.

Taking on her social media, Karua sent a disturbing message to Kenyans, saying the struggle continues.

According to her, the struggle for the true liberation of Kenya came at a cost, maintaining that the country was not yet liberated.

She noted that in honour of the freedom fighters, the country must continue to fight for and protect the gains of freedom.

“I celebrate the many men and women who have borne the cost of the freedoms we enjoy. To the freedom fighters, activists, politicians and brave journalists who have never given up the pursuit of true liberation for our people,” Karua said.

“It has come at a great cost, but it is not in vain, and we are not yet there. In honour of them, we must continue to fight for, protect and hand over the gains of freedom to those that come after us. Happy Mashujaa day,” she added.

President William Ruto led the nation in marking the national celebration at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.

The Head of State was joined by the First Lady Rachel Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua among other top state officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.