Saturday, October 1, 2022 – A close confidante of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged President William Ruto to restore sanity in the Central Bank of Kenya(CBK) by removing members of the board.

In a social media post on Saturday, Saudi Arabia-based Kenyan economist, Mohamed Wehliye, said the CBK board was formed to punish former CBK governor, Prof. Njuguna Ndungu, who is now the Treasury nominee in Ruto’s Cabinet.

Wehliye claimed that the CBK is compromised by a politically appointed board that is not chaired by the governor.

“President @WilliamsRuto should get rid of the CBK Board. That was put in place to punish Prof Ndungu when he was Governor. It is not best practice that the Central Bank has a board not chaired by the Governor. Central Bank independence is compromised by a politically appointed Board,” Welihye wrote on his Twitter page.

