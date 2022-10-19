Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – A popular Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politician has described Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary nominee, Moses Kuria as a genius over how he answered questions when he appeared before National Assembly’s committee on Appointments on Tuesday.

During the grilling led by the committee chairman and Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, Kuria was composed, and articulate and he was well versed in what Trade and Investment docket is all about.

Despite being a controversial rabble-rouser in political circles, Kuria answered questions brilliantly and this is the reason ODM politician Alinur Mohamed praised him.

“Moses Kuria is a genius. You cannot afford to hate him,” Alinur wrote on his social media page.

Kuria also said before he joined politics in the late 2000s, he worked in several banks in Kenya and Saudi Arabia.

