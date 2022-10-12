Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s lieutenants has congratulated Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, for withdrawing corruption cases against former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and other leaders allied to President William Ruto.

On Wednesday, Haji announced the withdrawal of corruption cases against Jumwa, former Samburu governor Moses Lenokulal, former KPLC Managing Director Ben Chumo, and former Kenya Power Managing Director Ken Tarus.

Reacting to the withdrawal, Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai congratulated Haji for withdrawing the cases, saying they had no basis.

Alai went further and blasted former President Kenyatta, saying he politicized the war on corruption during his tenure.

“Tarus, Chumo, etc should all be let free because Uhuru clearly executed the war on corruption wrongly. DPP was left with cases without any evidence. All those cases should have been withdrawn a long time ago. Thanks to the @ODPP_KEfor acting now,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

