Monday, October 24, 2022 – Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has blasted firebrand Lawyer Miguna Miguna over his nefarious plot to dislodge his brother, Raila Odinga, as the Luo kingpin.

Speaking at a church service in the Nyanza region, Oburu claimed that Miguna did not have the required numerical backing to woo the voters and become the Luo Kingpin.

Oburu poked the bear further by castigating the media for the extensive coverage of Miguna Miguna’s return after nearly five years in exile.

He posed a query why the media shifted their focus to Miguna’s homecoming despite him unsuccessfully vying in past elections, terming him as a nonentity.

“That man came here to contest for the Nyando seat, he got only 20 votes. He went for governor seat in Nairobi, he almost got nothing. Now the press is treating him as if he’s next to God. But Miguna Miguna you are nothing,” Oburu stated.

In a rejoinder, Miguna wondered why the Senator lashed out at him over the media press coverage that he received during his grand return.

The lawyer poked holes at the Odinga family over claims of imposing the family on the residents in a bid to extend the family legacy.

The return of Miguna appears to have rattled Raila Odinga’s political backyard amid a simmering revolution.

This is after he vowed to lead a revolution to liberate Luos from Odingaism during his latest interview.

Earlier today, Miguna refused to grace an interview on Standard Group’s Spice FM over claims that the station attempted to gag him.

“I’ve appeared on TV and radio for the past 30 years but not once has a media house – including Standard Kenya and KTN News asked me to sign a blanket indemnity form.”

“Spice FM has never asked any of its previous guests to sign the ridiculous form they tried to force on me,” Miguna noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.