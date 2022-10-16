Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 16, 2022 – Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has defended himself for allegedly grabbing most of the senate committee seats.

This is after it emerged that Oburu has been fronted for four Senate committee seats.

However, in a statement, Oburu, Raila Odinga’s elder brother, dispelled the allegations, clarifying that Azimio la Umoja only offered him two seats.

“I have not been fronted for four committees but two, energy and devolution as it stands now.

“Whoever has a problem with my representation should contact my party ODM and Azimio la Umoja,” he stated.

The former member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) defended his endorsements, noting that he was among the first candidates to express interest in the Senate positions.

He further explained that Azimio la Umoja did not formulate policies to inform its members of the criteria for contesting for positions in the Senate committees.

Oburu thus faulted Azimio’s leadership but insisted that he would take a different stand if the party issued fresh directives to solve the Senate leadership stalemate.

“I want to clearly state that I had communicated my interest to be a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) early and before any other person had made their interest known. It was my decision as a duly elected member of the Senate, representing Siaya County just like other senators,” he argued.

His sentiments came after a series of protests from Azimio legislators who accused some members of bulldozing for committee positions.

Nyamira senator, Okongo Omogeni, called out Azimio la Umoja for sidelining some factions in the house leadership committees.

Speaking during a Senate session on Thursday, October 13, the renowned lawyers lashed out at the Raila camp for not rewarding its loyalists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.