Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – A popular Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politician has stated that Azimio One Kenya Alliance is on its deathbed and it is just a matter of time before the Raila Odinga-led alliance collapses.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Friday, Alinur Mohamed said the ongoing wrangles pitting Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Odinga and his Nyamira counterpart, Okong’o Omogeni is the beginning of the end of Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

The two are competing on who should represent the senate minority side in the Public Service Commission.

“The battle between Oburu Oginga and Okong’o Omogeni over who will represent the Senate Minority side in the PSC adds more substance to the concerns I have been raising about the reward system in ODM and Azimio.

“Raila needs to address this issue or ODM and Azimio will collapse,” Alinur tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST