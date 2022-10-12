Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Azimio-One Kenya Coalition Party leader and Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has moved to incite hustlers against President William Ruto and his government.

This is after he unearthed a massive scandal worth billions of shillings that Ruto has bred in his government within 30 days he has been in office.

In a statement yesterday, Raila questioned the lowering of prices of fertilizers by Ruto’s government. According to him, Ruto’s government should give fertilizers to farmers free of charge since Russia is giving them for free.

Raila wondered why Ruto was charging hustlers Sh3500 per bag of fertilizer when he is receiving it free of charge from the Russian Government.

He also questioned where the Sh3.5 billion Ruto gave out as fertilizer subsidy went.

“They are being given free fertilizer by Russia but telling us they have lowered the price. Who is pocketing that Sh3500?” Raila wondered.

The former PM urged Kenyans to be on the lookout and expose any corruption in Ruto’s government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.