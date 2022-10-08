Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 8, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been told what he must do to defeat President William Ruto during the 2027 Presidential election.

Raila Odinga, who was the Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer in the August election, was whitewashed by President William Ruto, who emerged as the winner of the election.

Raila had selected Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate.

With Raila strategizing on how he will vie for the presidency in 2027, flamboyant Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has advised him on how to beat Ruto who will be seeking a second term.

In a tweet on Saturday, Kipkorir urged Raila Odinga to pick former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate if he wants to annihilate Ruto in 2027.

Here is a screenshot of what Kipkorir wrote on his official Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.