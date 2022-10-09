Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to axe some advisers like ODM Executive Director, Oduor Ongwen if he wants to win a presidential election.

Raila has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times and Ongwen is among his advisers.

In a tweet on Saturday, Ahmednasir told Raila Odinga to sack Ongwen if he wants to succeed in his journey of occupying the state house in 2027.

“Poor Hon Raila…with characters like Oduor Ongwen and other known dimwits leading your election team…you have zero chance of winning…you will be beaten…next time get smart people…please!,” Ahmednasir tweeted.

The lawyer made the remark after Raila Odinga, in a press conference organized by Ongwen, claimed that it is the United States and Britain that rigged his election in August and not President William Ruto or Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.