Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said he is preparing to vie for the presidency for the sixth time in 2027.

Speaking on Friday during the burial of Mama Ida’s bodyguard, Raila said he is carefully watching how President William Ruto is governing the country and he will soon declare his bid to challenge him in 2027.

Asking his supporters to treat the election loss as a normal life eventuality, Raila promised to bounce back better and revitalised.

“I want to apologise over what happened (election loss). Such is life everywhere, but we must soldier on. The search for liberation is not about Raila. I don’t vie in elections to enrich myself, we want a better country. What happened in Kenya is comparable to what’s happening across the globe,” Raila added.

“Democracy is a work in progress, and that is why we change constitutions to respond to current situations, just like in Diego Maradona’s hand of God.

“Today, we have VAR to capture some of these moments in football. I will speak to you later, at the appointed time. That’s when we will sit down and chart our way forward. We are still watching them(KK govt). I’m not exhausted, I’m not fatigued,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.