Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 8, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has responded to controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, after he accused him of advising former President Uhuru Kenyatta to boycott the AU peace talks on the conflict in Ethiopia that he was supposed to attend in South Africa on Saturday.

In a statement on Friday, Uhuru said he will skip the scheduled peace talks between the Ethiopian Government and rebel group Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), citing “conflicts in my schedule.”

Mr. Kenyatta, who is President William Ruto’s Peace Envoy to the Horn and Great Lakes region, had been invited by the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat as part of a “troika of negotiators” to help the warring parties establish terms of their dialogue.

Reacting to Uhuru boycotting the meeting, Miguna, who is still in exile in Canada, said Raila advised the former President to boycott the meeting to embarrass Ruto.

“This is the work of Raila Odinga and his Azimio team! They have lied to Uhuru not to attend the AU peace talks,” Miguna tweeted on Friday.

But through his social media handle, Raila responded to Miguna telling him “You won’t have a happy life if you worry about what others say about you“

The Kenyan DAILY POST.