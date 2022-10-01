Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has for the first time revealed why he went down without a fight after President William Ruto beat him in the last General Election.

Speaking during a thanksgiving event at a Safari Park, Raila disclosed that the infamous press conference by dissenting IEBC commissioners, led by Vice Chair Juliana Cherera, forced him to accept the election outcome.

The Azimio leader revealed that he was wary of the nation plunging into chaos after IEBC vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera and her colleagues, Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya opposed the presidential results.

He referred to a similar 2010 event in Ivory Coast where the election body chairperson announced results in a hurry after differing with juniors. Ivory Coast witnessed post-election skirmishes that saw former president, Laurent Gbagbo, accused of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In Kenya, IEBC chairperson, Wafula Chebukati also declared William Ruto as president-elect at Bomas of Kenya while his deputy rejected the results at a parallel press conference, nearly following the same trajectory.

The former Prime Minister recounted how he witnessed the aftermath of the Ivory Coast skirmishes having been appointed to serve as a mediator between the warring factions.

“That member of the Ivory commission (who tore the results) was acting on behalf of the then President who had lost the election. The chairman of the electoral body went to a secret location and announced the results then left the country in a quagmire.

“Close to one million lives were lost. I was appointed by the African Union to go and meditate in that conflict,” he stated.

However, Raila maintained that he won the election despite Chebukati announcing Ruto as the winner, and Supreme Court upheld his victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.