Friday, October 7, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has changed tune and revealed who stole his victory during the August 9th Presidential election.

Raila Odinga and his stooges have been claiming that President William Ruto, with the help of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, rigged the election.

But on Thursday, Raila Odinga said Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade didn’t steal the election.

The former Prime Minister said the August 9th election was rigged by the United States and Britain through Smartmatic Company.

Raila said a former US president, who sits on the Smartmatic board, was among those involved in vote rigging in Kenya.

“Our Election was not stolen by the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, it was an international conspiracy involving Britain and the United States. A former President of the USA who many Kenyans admired greatly was on the Smartmatic board,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.