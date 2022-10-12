Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has spelt doom for President William Ruto and his government.

This is after he hinted at a revolution by hustlers to topple Ruto’s Government at the lapse of 100 days if he will not have achieved what he promised.

Speaking at Jevanjee Grounds during a meeting with Bunge la Wananchi yesterday, Raila cautioned Kenyans to brace themselves for a high cost of living, stating that the next three months will be unbearable under Ruto’s administration.

Raila claimed that Ruto will struggle with explaining why the cost of living will not have reduced in that period, despite unveiling several measures to cushion Kenyans, and hustlers will not be happy with him.

According to Raila, the President will not have the leeway to blame his predecessor, former President Uhuru Kenyatta – a tactic he adopted in the build-up to the August 9 polls.

“We will give them 100 days and wait and see what they will do. They used to blame Uhuru, and yet the former president was facing the same challenges as world leaders.”

“These challenges are the reasons why Uhuru had so many subsidies. They have removed them saying it will be unsustainable,” he stated.

Raila was accompanied by ODM MPs Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata) and Caleb Hamisi (Saboti), who echoed Raila’s sentiments.

“We are giving them those 100 days. We are silent right now but do not think that we are stupid. They promised that they would do these things in those days.

“If we speak now, they will say it is too early, but after 100 days, the hustlers will speak and will speak loudly,” Hamisi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.