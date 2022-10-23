Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 23, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party has changed its leadership structure in readiness for the 2027 General Election.

In the changes, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino was named as ODM’s new Secretary of Science and Technology.

In a gazette notice published on October 21, the registrar of political parties, Anne Nderitu, confirmed the changes that were ratified by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party.

Scholar Babu Owino replaced Nairobi-based politician Steve Mbogo in his new post. Mbogo left the ODM and joined businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s, Safina Party presidential campaigns.

Kwale Woman Representative Zuleikha Juma Hassan was appointed as the deputy organising secretary.

She took over from Owen Baya, who decamped to President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Also joining Zuleikha in the office of the deputy organising secretary was Kilifi South MP, Richard Ken Chonga.

Chonga replaced former Msambweni MP, Suleiman Dori, who died in 2020.

Other politicians who assumed leadership positions included Ahmed Abdisalan Ibrahim, who was named national organising secretary. The position was previously held by Abdikadir Mohamed.

Johnes Mwashushe Mwaruma was appointed ODM’s deputy chairperson, succeeding Thomas Mwadeghu, while Stella Chepkirui was named secretary for the environment.

Nderitu issued a seven-day ultimatum to any parties seeking to oppose the changes.

