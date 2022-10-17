Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – Azimio-One Kenya Party leader Raila Odinga has left the country for India.

In a statement, Raila said he would be out of the country. However, he did not disclose the reason for his trip.

And while he was boarding a plane, Raila sent a message to President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade, asking them to stop complaining about him keeping them in check.

“Baba has left the country for a week’s visit to several nations starting with India; see you all when I’m back.”

“Meanwhile, can William Ruto and Kenya Kwanza stop it with the lamentations?” he wrote.

According to his Communications Director Dennis Onyango, Raila will be out of the country for 10 days, on personal and official duty with the African Union.

“Hon. Raila Odinga has left the country for India to attend to personal matters and have official engagements with various players in his capacity as AU Infrastructure High Representative for Infrastructure.

“While in India, he will visit the cities of Hyderabad and Trivandrumis for meetings with business leaders with interests in Africa’s infrastructure development,” Onyango explained.

On October 14, Raila hosted India’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Namgya Khampa, at his Karen home. Their meeting was highlighted by discussions on the ties between Kenya and India.

The ODM leader last visited India in February 2022 to check on his daughter Rosemary Odinga, who was undergoing specialised treatment for her eyesight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.