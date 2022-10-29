Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has broken the silence on his inevitable retirement from politics.

Speaking in Siaya County on Friday, Raila urged his supporters to be patient with him as he figures things out.

He equally urged his critics to desist from speaking on his retirement, stating that he would exit the political arena at the right time.

He noted that currently, he is only interested in reforming the country.

“When my time to retire from politics comes, I will peacefully exit the stage. There shouldn’t be any discussion about that. Our focus now should be reforming the politics of this country so that democracy may thrive,” Raila stated while addressing mourners at the burial of his wife’s bodyguard.

The Azimio la Umoja principal further reiterated that he had not given up on fighting for Kenyans, adding that he would drop a bombshell that would heavily impact the politics in the country.

“Do not give up. Be strong because I am not yet tired. Should I give up or continue? I will give directions on the path we shall take when the time is right.”

“Going forward, we want to bring change to our people so that Kenyans can live a comfortable life. That is what service to the nation is all about,” he stated.

Further, he refuted claims that he was seeking to benefit from his silence and political statements adding that he only wanted to see the lives of Kenyans change.

“It is not for Raila or Ida to get something out of it. We can still stay like this and life will move on. So, the things we are doing are not just because we want to get something. We must see change,” the ODM boss defended himself.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.