Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has adopted the family of the slain Ida Odinga’s bodyguard, the late Barack Otieno Oduor.

Speaking during the burial of Oduor, Raila committed to take care of the deceased wife and his daughter.

The former prime minister stated that it was unfortunate for the family to lose Barack and was particularly sympathetic to his daughter, noting that she lost her father at a young age.

To enable her to navigate through life, Odinga added that he would hold her hand until she succeeds.

Part of his plans entailed assisting the girl land a job once she clears school.

The ODM leader was accompanied by his wife, Ida Odinga, Siaya senator, James Orengo, Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and other dignitaries.

Ida Odinga mourned her longtime bodyguard, stating that she couldn’t believe he passed away.

She eulogized him as a dedicated person who was dedicated to ensuring her security was up to standard.

The deceased’s wife added that she lost her pillar of strength and breadwinner.

Oduor, who was shot in mid-October 2022, was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Bondo, Siaya County on Friday, October 28.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.