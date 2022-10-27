Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Russia on Wednesday October 26, carried out a series of new nuclear drills even as Russia pressses on with it’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin can be seen watching as military exercises unfold on screen in chilling new footage released by The Kremlin.

State news channel Zvezda showed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu telling Putin the exercises were practicing ‘delivering a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike’.

The exercise involved Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and Tupolev strategic bomber planes.

Weapons were launched from the northern Plesetsk launch site and from a Russian nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea.

‘The tasks envisaged during the training of the strategic deterrence forces were completed in full, all missiles reached their targets,’ a Kremlin statement said.

Max Seddon, Moscow bureau chief for the Financial Times, tweeted: ‘They hold these every year, and Russia warned the US about them in advance.

‘But the last time Russia held one was in February – just a few days before invading Ukraine.’

During the meeting today, Putin repeated Russian accusations of the potential use of a ‘dirty bomb’ by Ukraine.

He said that the risk of conflict in the world and region was high, and that security should be heightened around key infrastructure sites.

Watch videos below

Putin is observing a strategic exercise today, which imitates “a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear strike.” The drills happen yearly and Russia warned the US in advance but the last time they were held was just shortly before the invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dCSihzounx — Mary Ilyushina (@maryilyushina) October 26, 2022

Russia carried out military exercises simulating a retaliatory nuclear strike, video from a state-owned TV network showed.



The drills came a day after Biden warned Putin that any use of an atomic weapon would be an “incredibly serious mistake” https://t.co/v8MtvyaHlu pic.twitter.com/JG3hiG1kan — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) October 26, 2022